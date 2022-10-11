Citizens National Bank Trust Department Boosts Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $547,860,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Dollar General by 20.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,731 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Dollar General by 8.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,299 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,558,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 103.8% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 855,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,907,000 after purchasing an additional 435,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG traded up $2.15 on Tuesday, hitting $241.76. The stock had a trading volume of 47,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,713. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.56 and a 200-day moving average of $239.71.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.85.

In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total transaction of $26,167,185.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,441,676.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $1,177,234.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,715,158. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total transaction of $26,167,185.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,441,676.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,422 shares of company stock worth $68,676,137. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

