Citizens National Bank Trust Department Boosts Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 31,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 15,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,819. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.67 and its 200-day moving average is $104.10.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,749. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,181,904.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,477 shares of company stock worth $8,736,314 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading

