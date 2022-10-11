Citizens National Bank Trust Department Boosts Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 489,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,371,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the first quarter worth $209,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 12.7% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 178,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 20,128 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Huntsman by 729.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huntsman by 7.0% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of HUN stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.78. 57,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,952,504. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 14.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Curtis E. Espeland acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Curtis E. Espeland bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,325.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Huntsman

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.