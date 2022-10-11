Citizens National Bank Trust Department Acquires 28,028 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,028 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 1.6% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.70.

Insider Activity

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.44. The stock had a trading volume of 435,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,812,431. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.62. The company has a market capitalization of $150.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

