Citigroup Lowers GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target to $52.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GXO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.19.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $105.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.63 and a 200-day moving average of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Equities research analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $249,848,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,888,893.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in GXO Logistics by 418.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 330,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,060,000 after purchasing an additional 267,135 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in GXO Logistics by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in GXO Logistics by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

