Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,809 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000. NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 84,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 399.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 33,662 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 26,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 254.4% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 326,645 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,699,000 after purchasing an additional 234,464 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cisco Systems Price Performance

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.19. The company has a market cap of $164.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

