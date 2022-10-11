CIBC Trims Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Target Price to C$15.00

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

MTL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mullen Group to a strong-buy rating and set a C$18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform market weight rating on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$17.23.

Mullen Group Stock Down 2.6 %

MTL opened at C$14.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$10.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$14.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.22. The stock has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55.

Mullen Group Announces Dividend

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$521.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$453.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 1.3235527 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

