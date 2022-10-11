CIBC Lowers Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$27.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AC. Citigroup lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Air Canada to a buy rating and set a C$23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$28.06.

TSE:AC opened at C$17.44 on Friday. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$15.57 and a 1-year high of C$26.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.24 billion and a PE ratio of -1.90.

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.79) by C($1.04). The business had revenue of C$3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.86 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Air Canada will post 0.917943 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Mark Youssef Nasr purchased 5,378 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.19 per share, with a total value of C$97,825.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,350 shares in the company, valued at C$151,886.50. Also, Senior Officer Pierre Houle sold 2,387 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.23, for a total value of C$45,902.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,903 shares in the company, valued at C$55,824.69.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

