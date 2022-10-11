CIBC Boosts Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$90.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$93.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities raised Canadian Natural Resources from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$92.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. CSFB set a C$93.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$87.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$80.05.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNQ opened at C$75.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$70.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$73.89. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$48.42 and a 52-week high of C$88.18. The firm has a market cap of C$86.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.85 by C$0.41. The business had revenue of C$11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.04 billion. Analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 10.2299992 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.15, for a total value of C$370,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,639,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$121,565,810.70. In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Charles Bradley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.58, for a total value of C$715,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$926,102.04. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.15, for a total value of C$370,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,639,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$121,565,810.70. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,780 shares of company stock valued at $4,411,652.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.