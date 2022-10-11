Chipz 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $37,583.00 (CHPZ)

Chipz (CHPZ) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Chipz has a total market capitalization of $27,355.07 and approximately $37,583.00 worth of Chipz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chipz token can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Chipz has traded 27.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chipz Token Profile

Chipz’s launch date was June 10th, 2021. Chipz’s total supply is 105,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,463,210 tokens. Chipz’s official Twitter account is @mychipzio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chipz is medium.com/@mychipzio. Chipz’s official website is mychipz.io.

Chipz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chipz (CHPZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Chipz has a current supply of 105,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Chipz is 0.00787131 USD and is down -5.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $153.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mychipz.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chipz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chipz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chipz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

