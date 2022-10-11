Check Capital Management Inc. CA Sells 6,064 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA reduced its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 709,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,064 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International makes up about 1.8% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $35,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 748,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,536,000 after acquiring an additional 73,260 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 45,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thecla Sweeney purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thecla Sweeney bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $884,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,247.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

QSR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stephens assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.70.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.83. 96,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,686. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.06 and its 200-day moving average is $55.03. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.68 and a 52 week high of $62.70.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.44%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.