Check Capital Management Inc. CA Sells 2,925 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA reduced its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 116,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Hanesbrands by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 380,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 56,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Tracy M. Preston bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hanesbrands news, insider Tracy M. Preston bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,472.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,600 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HBI shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, CL King lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

NYSE HBI traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.86. 157,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,267,345. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.15. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $18.59. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

