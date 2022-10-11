Check Capital Management Inc. CA Has $99.19 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA lessened its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,230,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,976 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up about 5.0% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Check Capital Management Inc. CA owned approximately 0.14% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $99,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 129,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 36,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BAM traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $39.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,125. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.99 and its 200 day moving average is $48.79. The firm has a market cap of $65.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

