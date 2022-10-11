Celestial (CELT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $3.61 Million

Celestial (CELT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Celestial token can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Celestial has traded down 8% against the dollar. Celestial has a market cap of $3.61 million and approximately $420,875.00 worth of Celestial was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003199 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Celestial

Celestial’s launch date was September 28th, 2021. Celestial’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,618,121,989 tokens. Celestial’s official Twitter account is @gamecelt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celestial is celt.game. Celestial’s official message board is medium.com/@celestial.gamefi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestial (CELT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Celestial has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Celestial is 0.00228653 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $809,808.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://celt.game.”

