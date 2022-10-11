Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.29.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

BATS:CBOE traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.06. The stock had a trading volume of 540,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.02). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $855,254.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,118.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBOE. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 7.6% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3,166.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 34,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 33,655 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.5% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 598,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,707,000 after purchasing an additional 26,009 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

