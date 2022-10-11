Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Barrington Research

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barrington Research from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $76.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.25.

Carriage Services Price Performance

Shares of CSV opened at $32.78 on Friday. Carriage Services has a 1-year low of $30.45 and a 1-year high of $66.33. The company has a market cap of $481.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

Carriage Services Increases Dividend

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.25). Carriage Services had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The company had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.43 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips bought 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.31 per share, for a total transaction of $39,456.50. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 106,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,637,511.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips bought 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.31 per share, with a total value of $39,456.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,637,511.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Carlos R. Quezada purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.33 per share, for a total transaction of $54,495.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,673.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carriage Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,500,000 after buying an additional 60,532 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 946,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,499,000 after buying an additional 53,240 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 307,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after buying an additional 117,436 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after buying an additional 19,660 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 2,866.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 236,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 228,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

See Also

