Carbon Credit (CCT) Price Hits $0.26 on Major Exchanges

Carbon Credit (CCT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Carbon Credit token can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Carbon Credit has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. Carbon Credit has a market capitalization of $4.48 million and $37,949.00 worth of Carbon Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Carbon Credit alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,033.86 or 1.00034855 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006606 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003501 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00047333 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010470 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00061641 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022831 BTC.

Carbon Credit Token Profile

Carbon Credit is a token. Carbon Credit’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,988,760 tokens. Carbon Credit’s official Twitter account is @cctokenhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Carbon Credit’s official website is www.cctoken.co.

Carbon Credit Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon Credit (CCT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Algorand platform. Carbon Credit has a current supply of 600,000,000 with 16,988,760 in circulation. The last known price of Carbon Credit is 0.26296526 USD and is up 1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $36,878.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cctoken.co/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.