Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on COF. Citigroup cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer cut Capital One Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $155.27.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $93.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $90.27 and a 12-month high of $174.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by ($0.17). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 19.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $1,360,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,836,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $1,360,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,836,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,928 shares of company stock worth $8,506,721. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,457,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,694,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,615 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,463,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,686,641,000 after purchasing an additional 432,244 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,126,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,723,410,000 after purchasing an additional 586,997 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,798,000 after purchasing an additional 95,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

