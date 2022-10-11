Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on COF. Citigroup cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer cut Capital One Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $155.27.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $93.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $90.27 and a 12-month high of $174.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COFGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by ($0.17). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 19.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $1,360,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,836,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $1,360,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,836,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,928 shares of company stock worth $8,506,721. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,457,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,694,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,615 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,463,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,686,641,000 after purchasing an additional 432,244 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,126,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,723,410,000 after purchasing an additional 586,997 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,798,000 after purchasing an additional 95,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

