Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $34.06

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$34.06 and last traded at C$34.28, with a volume of 159744 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$34.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.25.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Canadian Utilities Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$39.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$933.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.2506103 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wayne K. Stensby sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.73, for a total transaction of C$40,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$647,484.81. Insiders have sold a total of 1,208 shares of company stock worth $49,205 in the last three months.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.