Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$99.00 to C$100.00. Approximately 58,549 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,351,983 shares.The stock last traded at $67.59 and had previously closed at $68.40.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.76 and a 200 day moving average of $74.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.02%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

