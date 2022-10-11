Cairn Investment Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

NYSE:LLY traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $328.07. The company had a trading volume of 46,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,481,439. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $341.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $313.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.75. The company has a market capitalization of $311.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.52, for a total transaction of $532,364.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,964,899 shares in the company, valued at $34,570,408,215.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.52, for a total transaction of $532,364.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,964,899 shares in the company, valued at $34,570,408,215.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 359,920 shares of company stock worth $120,256,565 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.