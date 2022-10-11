Cairn Investment Group Inc. Purchases 575 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. PACCAR accounts for 1.5% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,028,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,980,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,765 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 383.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,931,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,284 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.75. 37,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,031. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $97.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 8.68%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 21.45%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. Cowen lowered their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.21.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

