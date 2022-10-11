Cairn Investment Group Inc. Purchases 2,475 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SHV remained flat at $109.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 45,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,825,240. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.83 and a 52 week high of $110.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.09.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.201 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

