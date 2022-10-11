Cairn Investment Group Inc. Makes New Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 873.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 823.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE AXP traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, reaching $138.65. 115,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,133,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $103.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.52.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 21.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.94.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

