Cairn Investment Group Inc. Invests $211,000 in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,309 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AMP traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $272.07. 7,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,910. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.21. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $332.37. The company has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.70.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

