Cairn Investment Group Inc. Has $452,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 39,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 38,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 44.5% in the second quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.21. The stock had a trading volume of 69,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,399. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $135.05 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.41.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

