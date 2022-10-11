Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Bought by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brunswick stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,106. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.29. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $103.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.32%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. B. Riley lowered their target price on Brunswick from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.54.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

