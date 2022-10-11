Brokerages Set Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT at $240.83

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $240.83.

TSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 target price on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 680.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,018,000 after purchasing an additional 82,605 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSCO opened at $195.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.53. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 40.62%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

