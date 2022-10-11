Brokerages Set Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Target Price at GBX 175.86

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 175.86 ($2.12).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank cut Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 122 ($1.47) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 189 ($2.28) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

TW opened at GBX 89.56 ($1.08) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 109.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 119.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 4.80. Taylor Wimpey has a one year low of GBX 83.14 ($1.00) and a one year high of GBX 179.70 ($2.17). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 526.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.62 ($0.06) per share. This is a boost from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 3.85%. Taylor Wimpey’s payout ratio is presently 5,294.12%.

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Mark Castle bought 39,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £49,920 ($60,318.99). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 40,199 shares of company stock worth $5,022,093.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

