Brokerages Set Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) Target Price at GBX 1,160

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,160 ($14.02).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.62) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Polymetal International Price Performance

Shares of LON:POLY opened at GBX 201.09 ($2.43) on Tuesday. Polymetal International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 92.02 ($1.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,520.50 ($18.37). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 209.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 224.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of £952.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.34.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

