Brokerages Set Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Target Price at $113.30

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.08.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CGEAF shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Cogeco Communications to C$112.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CGEAF opened at $50.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.36. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $91.08.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

