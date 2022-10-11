Brokerages Set Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT at $242.64

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $242.64.

A number of research firms have commented on AMGN. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $232.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,672,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 905.2% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

