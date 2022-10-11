Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.98

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.98 and last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 204175 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.21.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brenntag from €96.00 ($97.96) to €98.00 ($100.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.07.

Brenntag ( OTCMKTS:BNTGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Brenntag had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brenntag SE will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

