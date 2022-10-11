Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,887 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 21,575 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,422 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 24,701 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.84.

NYSE CRM traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.67. The company had a trading volume of 237,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,038,723. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.75 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $143.67 billion, a PE ratio of 268.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.02 and a 200-day moving average of $173.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.89, for a total transaction of $376,947.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,810,601.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.89, for a total transaction of $376,947.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,549,810,601.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,759.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,166.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,423,599 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

