Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,885 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,923,000 after acquiring an additional 10,710,521 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,626,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $795,843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033,825 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,860.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,325,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,994 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $124,184,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,937,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,433,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,731,912. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day moving average of $40.47. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.72 and a one year high of $52.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

