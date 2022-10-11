Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 3.3% of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 35.6% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1,421.1% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 202,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 135,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

IJH traded up $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,670. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $292.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.46.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

