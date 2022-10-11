Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,128 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 8.1% of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VTI stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.66. 84,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,591,572. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $179.28 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.52.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

