Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 545 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.4% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuit Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $544.47.

Shares of INTU traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $388.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,886. The stock has a market cap of $109.57 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $436.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $423.78.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 43.03%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

