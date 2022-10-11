Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its position in Confluent by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Confluent by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 137,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 14,902 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Confluent by 37.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter valued at approximately $552,000. 40.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Confluent in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Confluent from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Confluent from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Confluent Price Performance

In other Confluent news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 8,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $196,919.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 347,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,459,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $557,436.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,688 shares in the company, valued at $257,778.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 8,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $196,919.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 347,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,459,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,490 shares of company stock valued at $7,348,575. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Confluent stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $23.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.37. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). The company had revenue of $139.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.21 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 50.24% and a negative net margin of 90.30%. Equities analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Confluent Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

