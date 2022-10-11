Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,460 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 51,626 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.69.

NYSE:BA traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.50. The company had a trading volume of 200,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,419,167. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $233.94. The firm has a market cap of $79.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.04.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

