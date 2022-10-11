Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,553,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $399,510,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,597,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $596,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,931 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,686,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $437,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,971,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,620,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,712 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.67. The stock had a trading volume of 39,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,629. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $123.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.07. The company has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $98.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.22.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

