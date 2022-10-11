Bogged (BOG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $9,900.00

Bogged (BOG) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 10th. Bogged has a market cap of $2.85 million and $9,900.00 worth of Bogged was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bogged token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001070 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bogged has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004884 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00046265 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000607 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $307.96 or 0.01605963 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000589 BTC.

About Bogged

Bogged is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2021. The Reddit community for Bogged is https://reddit.com/r/bogtools and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bogged is boggedfinance.medium.com. The official website for Bogged is bogged.finance. Bogged’s official Twitter account is @boggedfinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bogged (BOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bogged has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Bogged is 0.20869486 USD and is up 0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $260.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bogged.finance/.”

