BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) Trading Down 2.9%

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Rating) traded down 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$19.95 and last traded at C$20.03. 31,656 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 30,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.63.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.28.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.