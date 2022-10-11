BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) Stock Price Down 1.9%

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$17.66 and last traded at C$17.74. 613,126 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 185% from the average session volume of 215,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.09.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$18.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.68.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%.

