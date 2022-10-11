Blocto Token (BLT) Trading 11.3% Lower Over Last Week

Blocto Token (BLT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. During the last seven days, Blocto Token has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. Blocto Token has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and $68,446.00 worth of Blocto Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocto Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0601 or 0.00000316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blocto Token Profile

Blocto Token launched on July 22nd, 2021. Blocto Token’s total supply is 50,000,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 tokens. Blocto Token’s official Twitter account is @bloctoapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blocto Token’s official website is blocto.portto.com. The official message board for Blocto Token is medium.com/portto.

Buying and Selling Blocto Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocto Token (BLT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Blocto Token has a current supply of 50,000,002 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Blocto Token is 0.05911803 USD and is down -2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $38,896.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blocto.portto.com/.”

