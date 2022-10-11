Blockasset (BLOCK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $50,429.00

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Blockasset token can now be bought for approximately $0.0657 or 0.00000344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Blockasset has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Blockasset has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $50,429.00 worth of Blockasset was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blockasset alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003171 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Blockasset Profile

Blockasset’s genesis date was December 8th, 2021. Blockasset’s total supply is 320,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,170,533 tokens. Blockasset’s official message board is blockasset.medium.com. Blockasset’s official website is blockasset.co. Blockasset’s official Twitter account is @blockassetco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blockasset is https://reddit.com/r/blockasset.

Blockasset Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockasset (BLOCK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Blockasset has a current supply of 320,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Blockasset is 0.06693637 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $16,843.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockasset.co/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockasset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockasset should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockasset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockasset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockasset and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.