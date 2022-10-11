BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Shares Up 2.5%

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.51 and last traded at $71.50. 5,214 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,038,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.07.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 71.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,020,093.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,918,160.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $207,374.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,917,449.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,020,093.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at $8,918,160.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,636 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Wholesale Club

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.8% in the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.7% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.2% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.