BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.90

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01), with a volume of 10147496 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.93 ($0.01).

BioPharma Credit Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £12.30 million and a PE ratio of 11.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.97.

BioPharma Credit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. BioPharma Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.50%.

BioPharma Credit Company Profile

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

