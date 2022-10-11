Beyondfi (BYN) 24-Hour Volume Tops $295,607.00

Beyondfi (BYN) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 11th. Beyondfi has a market capitalization of $113,581.02 and approximately $295,607.00 worth of Beyondfi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beyondfi token can currently be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Beyondfi has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,972.33 or 1.00055488 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006556 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002425 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00036387 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00060999 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006347 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00022679 BTC.

About Beyondfi

Beyondfi is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Beyondfi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 tokens. Beyondfi’s official website is beyondfi.io. Beyondfi’s official Twitter account is @bey0nd_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beyondfi is https://reddit.com/r/beyondfinance_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beyondfi’s official message board is medium.com/@bfinance.

Buying and Selling Beyondfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Beyondfi (BYN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Beyondfi has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 8,863,174.571 in circulation. The last known price of Beyondfi is 0.01285642 USD and is down -2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $280,669.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://beyondfi.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyondfi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyondfi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beyondfi using one of the exchanges listed above.

