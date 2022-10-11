BetSwirl (BETS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $15,207.00

BetSwirl (BETS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. BetSwirl has a market cap of $170,319.81 and approximately $15,207.00 worth of BetSwirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BetSwirl has traded up 35.3% against the dollar. One BetSwirl token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003064 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010772 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070156 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10725208 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00034343 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About BetSwirl

BetSwirl’s launch date was May 3rd, 2021. BetSwirl’s total supply is 7,777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,103,414,354 tokens. BetSwirl’s official message board is betswirl.medium.com. The official website for BetSwirl is www.betswirl.com. The Reddit community for BetSwirl is https://reddit.com/r/betswirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BetSwirl’s official Twitter account is @betswirl and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BetSwirl

According to CryptoCompare, “BetSwirl (BETS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BetSwirl has a current supply of 7,777,777,777 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BetSwirl is 0.00005543 USD and is down -4.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $276.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.betswirl.com.”

